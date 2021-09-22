SCADAfence Partners with Keysight Technologies

A new partnership aimed at amplifying the security of operational technology (OT) networks was announced today by cybersecurity company SCADAfence.

Under the new pact, SCADAfence will join forces with American manufacturer of electronics testing and measurement equipment and software, Keysight Technologies, to enhance the cybersecurity of complex OT networks and boost their network visibility.

Through continuous monitoring and proactive mitigation, the new partnership aims to increase the control that organizations have over their industrial environments. The union brings together SCADAfence’s non-intrusive platform for deep packet inspection (DPI) and Keysight’s network test access point (TAP) and network packet broker (NPB) solutions.

“Protecting and securing OT environments from security threats and anomalies has become a top priority for the industrial sector, and we provide deep packet-level visibility with accurate real-time analytics," said Elad Ben-Meir, chief executive officer of SCADAfence.

"We're excited to partner with Keysight Technologies to help industrial organizations leverage both solutions for better visibility and more advanced packet information within OT environments.”

Companies already using SCADAfence's services include Vestel, Mitsui Fudosan, Taro Pharmaceuticals, and numerous other Fortune 500 companies in the United States.

In a statement released September 22, the companies said that deploying their solution together will increase real-time visibility into OT environments and provide detailed asset visibility and continuous threat detection for manufacturing sites, water and wastewater environments, oil and gas facilities, automotive, and other industrial infrastructures.

The partnership will give Keysight the ability to collect data across all OT environments that can be used to generate actionable insights.

“Critical infrastructures are being targeted more than ever and are facing more security threats in the OT and IoT networks. The mitigation process can take from weeks to possibly months to patch vulnerabilities within the more complex environments,” said Taran Singh, vice president, enterprise solutions, Keysight.

“Our joint-partnership with SCADAfence will allow our customers and other industrial organizations to speed up that process from weeks to a few days.”

News of the partnership comes six months after SCADAfence announced that it had secured $12m in funding aimed at accelerating growth.