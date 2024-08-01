Russian Coms, the scam platform behind 1.8 million fraudulent calls, has been shut down by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA). Russian Coms was established in 2021 and is thought to be behind financial losses in the tens of millions of pounds, according to an NCA statement published on August 1. The NCA said that over the course of three years, over 1.3 million calls were made by Russian Coms users to 500,000 unique UK phone numbers. The average loss was £9,400 ($12,000) based on those who reported to Action Fraud. Calls were made to individuals in 107 different countries around the world, including the USA, New Zealand, Norway, France and the Bahamas.

Today, the NCA can reveal that they have shut down a platform used by hundreds of criminals to defraud victims across the world.



The Platform That Powered Millions of Scams The platform allowed criminals to hide their identity by appearing to call from pre-selected numbers, most commonly of financial institutions, telecommunications companies and law enforcement agencies. This enabled them to gain the trust of victims before stealing their money and personal details, the NCA explained. Russian Coms was available as a handset and, latterly, as a web app, marketed through Snapchat, Instagram and Telegram.

The web app was marketed as a flagship service, allowing full access to the Russian Coms web phone for £350 per month, to be paid using cryptocurrency. Source: NCA