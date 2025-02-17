South Korea Suspends Downloads of AI Chatbot DeepSeek

South Korea has suspended new downloads of the Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek as it undergoes scrutiny for non-compliance with the country’s data protection laws.

The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) announced the suspension on February 15, citing deficiencies in the app’s communication features and data processing practices.

The app, which surged in popularity with over 1 million weekly users in South Korea shortly after its launch, remains available via its web version for existing users. However, PIPC advised caution, with the agency warning users not to share personal information through the app until further notice.

Data Privacy Shortfalls Highlighted

According to PIPC findings, DeepSeek’s launch in South Korea lacked sufficient consideration of domestic privacy laws. The app reportedly collects data through unsecured channels and shares user information with third-party service providers without proper safeguards in place.

Despite appointing a local representative and pledging to cooperate, DeepSeek faces a prolonged suspension until it resolves these issues and meets the requirements of the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA).

The PIPC findings that resulted in DeepSeek’s suspension in South Korea include:

Communication and data processing policies fell short of legal standards

Third-party data handling raised privacy concerns

Unencrypted data transmission detected in mobile apps

Read more on global privacy challenges in AI applications: Overcoming the AI Privacy Predicament

Global Concerns Over AI Chatbots

South Korea is not the only country raising concerns. The chatbot has already faced bans on government devices in Australia, Taiwan and Italy. US lawmakers are also pushing to restrict DeepSeek over surveillance risks, with states like Texas, Virginia and New York introducing similar measures.

DeepSeek’s large language model (LLM) has drawn attention for its efficiency, rivaling top US models while operating at a fraction of the cost. However, this capability has heightened fears about data misuse, especially given the app’s potential storage of sensitive user information on Chinese servers.

PIPC has assured South Koreans that it will thoroughly inspect DeepSeek’s practices during the suspension. The agency also plans to develop clearer guidelines to prevent future privacy lapses involving AI technologies.