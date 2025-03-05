Stress and Burnout Impacting Vast Majority of IT Pros

The vast majority of global IT professionals have experienced work-related stress or burnout, according to a new ISACA survey.

The biggest drivers of this issue are heavy workload (54%), long hours (43%), tight deadlines (41%), lack of resources (41%), unsupportive management (41%) and lack of appreciation (38%).

Technical knowledge and skills were highlighted by respondents as the top challenges when pursuing an IT career. The top three challenges were:

The need for more technical knowledge (35%) Rapidly changing technology, tools and best practices (31%) Need for specialized skills (30%)

High Turnover of IT Professionals

The ISACA report also identified a high turnover of jobs in the IT profession over the past two years. This was particularly common for younger workers, with 42% of those aged under 35 having changed jobs or employers in the past two years.

This was followed by professionals aged 35-44 (35%), 45-54 (29%) and 55+ (25%).

When asked about the top obstacles in their career paths, 30% cited not having a clear upward career path.

Around a quarter (24%) highlighted limited access to career opportunities, 19% lack of work-life balance and 19% lack of mentors.

This retention challenge is exacerbating the “decades-long” shortage of tech and cybersecurity professionals for businesses, ISACA said.

Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA, commented: “With skilled employees in such high demand, it is in companies’ best interests and simply the right thing to do to make sure the tech workforce feels supported, motivated, and invested in.”

He added: “Younger IT professionals are switching jobs at a much higher rate, highlighting the need for better retention strategies, including clear career growth pathways and a focus on work-life balance.”

Gender Diversity Challenges Persist

Overall, around a quarter (26%) of IT professionals surveyed were female. However, there ae signs of a potential gender shift in the profession, with the proportion of females nearly double the proportion of men under the age of 35.

Despite this, 27% of female respondents cited gender/diversity biases or stereotypes as a challenge upon entering the IT sector.

Read now: Inequity Challenges Women in Digital Trust, But Progress is Being Made

In addition, 36% of female respondents said they have experienced gender discrimination at work.

Many organizations appear to be taking action to address gender diversity challenges, with 41% of respondents reporting that their employers have a program to hire more women into technology roles.

Around half (48%) said their employers have a program to promote more women into leadership roles.

For the study, ISACA surveyed 7726 of its members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality.