Unmasking Termite, the Ransomware Gang Claiming the Blue Yonder Attack

The November ransomware attack on supplier Blue Yonder that affected large companies like Starbucks, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons has been claimed by the Termite ransomware group.

On its data leak site, the group claims to have stolen 680GB of data, including more than 16,000 email lists that it plans to use for future attacks, and more than 200,000 insurance documents.

Blue Yonder has yet to comment on the ransomware group’s claim but said in a December 6 message that it was working with external cybersecurity experts to address these claims.

Termite has claimed attacks against several organizations across various sectors including government agencies, oil and gas and automotive manufacturing. It was previously responsible for an attack on the government of the French island nation of La Réunion.

The group has claimed 10 victims worldwide, though many have not yet confirmed whether they were targeted. It seems that the group primarily focuses on Europe and North America.

Reports suggest that the group has been active since April 2024.