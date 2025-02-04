Texas to Establish Cyber Command Amid “Dramatic” Rise in Attacks

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced plans to create a Texas Cyber Command, designed to combat a “dramatic” rise in cyber-attacks targeting the US state.

Abbott unveiled the Cyber Command as an emergency item during his State of the State address on February 2, 2025.

He revealed that in the previous week alone, a city, hospital and prominent business in Texas had been impacted by cyber-attacks.

“This happens week after week and it’s increasing. These attacks are coming from places like China, Russia, Iran, and other rogue outlets across the entire globe,” Abbott warned.

“We cannot let any more time go by without strongly, robustly, addressing this problem. And that is why I’m calling for an emergency item to create the Texas Cyber Command to better secure our state from cyber-attacks,” the governor added.