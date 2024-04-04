Threat Actor Claims Classified Five Eyes Data Theft

A known threat actor has leaked online classified documents from the US government and its allies that they claim were stolen from a government IT contractor.

IntelBroker took credit for the breach, alongside Sanggiero and EnergyWeaponUser, according to a screenshot posted to X (formerly Twitter) by security researchers HackManac.

“Today I am releasing the documents belonging to the Five Eyes Intelligence Group,” the post noted. “The data was obtained by breaching into Acuity Inc, a company that works directly with the US government and its allies.”

Acuity is a Virginia-based federal technology consultancy which claims to have “deep expertise” in areas such as IT modernization, DevSecOps, cybersecurity, data analytics and operations support.

Read more on US government supply chain breaches: Microsoft Breach Exposed 60,000 State Department Emails

According to the post on an underground cybercrime forum, the threat actors have classified information including full names, government and military email addresses, office and personal phone numbers, and “classified information and communications between the Five Eyes, 14 Eyes and US allies.”