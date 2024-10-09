UK Launches New Competition to Spur Cybersecurity Careers

The UK government has launched a new competition designed to encourage young people to pursue careers in cybersecurity.

The UK Cyber Team Competition is open to 18–25-year-olds, who will undertake hands-on cyber exercises designed to push their technical expertise and problem-solving abilities.

The competition will include simulations of real-world scenarios in areas like cryptography, digital forensics, web exploitation and network security, designed to mirror the day-to-day challenges faced by cybersecurity professionals.

The top performers will earn a place on the UK Cyber Team, representing the country on the world stage. This will encompass friendly matches against other national teams and major events like the International Cybersecurity Championship and the European Cybersecurity Challenge.

The new competition will run alongside the CyberFirst Girls Competition, run by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which aims to inspire girls aged 11 to 17 years to follow a career in cybersecurity.

Focus on Building UK’s Cyber Talent Pipeline

Individuals who qualify for the UK Cyber Team will receive advanced training and mentorship opportunities, supported by industry experts.

There will also be networking opportunities with agencies, all of which is designed to help them build a career in cybersecurity.

The competition is part of UK government plans to fill the cybersecurity skills shortage in the country, as set out in the 2021 National Cyber Strategy.

The UK Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT)’s Cyber Security Skills in the UK Labour Market 2024 report in September 2024 found that 44% of UK businesses have skills gaps in basic technical cybersecurity areas.

Feryal Clark, UK Cyber Security Minister at DSIT, commented: “In an increasingly digital world cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and it’s essential we stay ahead of the curve. The UK Cyber Team Competition is an exciting opportunity for young talent to showcase their skills and play a crucial role in protecting our nation’s digital future.”

Participation from underrepresented groups and all parts of the UK is actively encouraged to support diversity in the cyber talent pipeline.

The UK Cyber Team Competition is delivered in partnership with the SANS Institute. Applications can be made here.