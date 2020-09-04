NCSC: 60% Rise in Girls Applying to CyberFirst Summer Courses

There has been a 60% increase in the number of girls applying for online cybersecurity skills courses this year compared to 2019, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ.

The NCSC stated on its website that the number of young people taking part in this year’s CyberFirst summer courses rose to a record-breaking 1770 after they moved from the classroom to online.

CyberFirst is a program of opportunities led by NCSC to help young people aged 11 to 17 years explore their passion for tech by introducing them to the world of cybersecurity.

Chris Ensor, NCSC deputy director for cyber-growth, said: “I’m delighted to see that more young people are exploring the exciting world of cybersecurity, and it’s especially encouraging to see such a level of interest from girls.

“Our online courses have provided new opportunities for teenagers of all backgrounds and we are committed to making cybersecurity more accessible for all.”

Schools minister Nick Gibb added: “This country has led the way in introducing computing into the national curriculum and a more rigorous computer science GCSE. The world renowned NCSC summer course is inspiring more young people to take up a career in a discipline so important for our country’s safety. I’m delighted too, that we are seeing more applications from girls, ensuring all talent is encouraged to pursue such a vital career.”