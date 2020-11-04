Top Ten: Things Learned from the NCSC Annual Report

In the four years since it opened, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has worked to meet the government’s mission of making the UK the safest place to live and work online.

This week, the NCSC published the review of its fourth year of operation, a year in which its CEO changed from Ciaran Martin to Lindy Cameron, it had to deal with the multiple impacts of COVID-19 and the attribution of attacks on vaccine developers to Russia.

Citing the period between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020, the NCSC said it “defended the UK from 723 cyber-incidents”, which included an average of 60 attacks per month. This was the headline static released by the NCSC; so what else was in this year’s annual report?