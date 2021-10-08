Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK Firms Hit by One Attack Every 47 Seconds Over Summer

Cyber-attacks targeting UK firms are back on the increase, reaching a rate of one every 47 seconds over the summer, according to new data from Beaming.

The business ISP had noted a 9% year-on-year drop in the second quarter, but it now appears that was a temporary blip. Attacks increased 4% between July and September over the same period last year.

The firm claimed that this amounts to an average of 168,975 attacks per company in the third quarter or 1837 per day.

IoT applications and systems attracted the most compromise attempts, amounting to 162 per day, while attempts to breach web applications increased by 21% to reach 48 per day on average.

Beaming has been recording attack traffic patterns since 2016, and Q2’s decline was the first since 2018. However, that now seems to have been merely a slight interruption of the general upward trend in attacks.

Beaming managing director, Sonia Blizzard, urged companies to remain vigilant as they transition to new hybrid working practices.

“More people are accessing company data and IT systems via personal devices and unmanaged domestic internet connections, and more data is flowing beyond traditional business boundaries that could be protected with a simple firewall,” she explained.

“There is plenty that specialist ISPs like Beaming can do to reduce the risk, but businesses need to get serious about cybersecurity too and build resilience through a combination of training, technology and documented policies.”

Her company identified over 260,000 unique IP addresses used to launch attacks on UK firms during the period, tracking a plurality of them (41,175) to China, 22,894 to the US and 16,020 to Brazil. However, that’s no indication that attacks were actually controlled from these countries, merely that compromised PCs from these locations were used.

In a study over the summer, more than half (54%) of senior executives admitted they’re struggling to adapt security policies to keep up with changes to working practices and the threat landscape.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

NatWest Pleads Guilty in £400m Money Laundering Case

2
News

UK Firms Hit by One Attack Every 47 Seconds Over Summer

3
News

Smishing on the Rise

4
News

Patching Too Tortuous for IT Pros

5
News

#DTX2021: A Beginner's Guide to Chaos

6
News

US Creates National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security