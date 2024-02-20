Top UK Universities Recovering Following Targeted DDoS Attack

Top UK universities have had their services impacted by a DDoS attack, which has been claimed by the Anonymous Sudan hacktivist group.

The University of Cambridge’s Clinical School Computing Service revealed the incident in a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account on February 19, stating that internet access will be intermittent.

It said that the attack started at 15.00 GMT on February 19, with “multiple universities” impacted.

In an update on the morning of February 20, the service said that disruption to the network appears largely over, although some systems remain impacted.

Varsity, the independent newspaper for the University of Cambridge, reported that the attack had affected access to student IT services such as CamSIS and Moodle.

The attackers targeted the Janet Network, a high-speed data-sharing network used by researchers, according to the Varsity report. This service is used by a number of UK universities.

The Janet network is managed by Jisc, a UK not-for-profit provider of network and IT services to the higher education sector.

The University of Manchester also reported connectivity issues as a result of the DDoS attack, stating on its X account on February 19 that the availability of IT services off campus were impacted.