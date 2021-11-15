Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US and Israel Agree Anti-Ransomware Coalition

The US and Israel yesterday announced a new bilateral partnership designed to tackle ransomware.

The move comes as part of the new US-Israeli Task Force launched on Sunday slated to cover Fintech Innovation and Cybersecurity more broadly.

Its participants are currently working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support joint activities, including information sharing in threat intelligence, security guidance and regulations.

Also mooted are staff training, study visits and cross-border competency-building initiatives such as cybersecurity exercises linked to finance and investment flows.

The task force will launch a series of technical exchanges on policy, regulation and outreach to ensure robust cybersecurity is built into fintech innovation early. It will also work on advancing compliance with anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing and nuclear proliferation financing.

There were very few details on how the two countries plan to tackle ransomware specifically, even though the Treasury trumpeted this as the headline aspect of the new bilateral agreement.

“Harnessing both the power of international cooperation and of technology innovation will position us to support economic competitiveness, prosperity and to combat global threats including ransomware,” said deputy secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo.

“As the global economy recovers and ransomware and other illicit finance threats present a grave challenge to Israel and the US, increased information exchanges, joint work and collaboration on policy, regulation, and enforcement are critical to our economic and national security objectives.”

The deal comes just weeks after a virtual Counter-Ransomware Initiative hosted by the White House last month and attended by representatives from the EU and 30 other countries, including Israel.

While the US is regularly touted as the number one target for ransomware actors, Israel is coming under increasing fire from its rivals in the Middle East.

In May, multiple companies were hit by suspected Iranian group 'Networm,' while earlier this month, another Tehran-backed outfit, BlackShadow, leaked sensitive data from hundreds of thousands of medical patients and members of an online LGBTQ collective.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Opinion

3 Questions Answered About Confidential Computing

2
News

UK Government Orders Phase Two Review into Nvidia-Arm Deal

3
Blog

Overcoming the 3 Biggest Challenges in System Hardening

4
News

China Telecom Appeals Against US Ban

5
News

Government Plans Regulation to Bolster Supply Chain Security

6
News

Cryptojackers Disable Alibaba Cloud Security Agent

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security