US and Five Global Partners Release First Unified OT Security Taxonomy

The US has partnered with three other Five Eyes countries (Australia, Canada and New Zealand) as well as Germany and the Netherlands to develop a common asset inventory and taxonomy guide for operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS).

The document, Foundations for OT Cybersecurity: Asset Inventory Guidance for Owners and Operators, was published on August 13 by nine government agencies, including four from the US.

At the core of the guidance is an organized list of systems, hardware and software that are part of – or are connected to – industrial information networks.

The document also provides additional asset taxonomies for some specific industrial sectors, such as oil and gas, electricity and water and wastewater.

The document also outlines a process for OT owners and operators to create and maintain an asset inventory. This process involves defining the scope and objectives for the inventory, identifying assets, collecting attributes, creating a taxonomy, managing data and implementing asset life cycle management.

“This guidance outlines how OT owners and operators can maintain, improve and use their asset inventory to protect their most vital assets. Steps include OT cybersecurity and risk management, maintenance and reliability, performance monitoring and reporting, training and awareness and continuous improvement,” the document reads.