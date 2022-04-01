US Cyber Command Partners with APUS

The American Public University System (APUS) is joining forces with the US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) to help boost the nation’s cybersecurity posture.

APUS is a private online learning university system composed of American Military University and American Public University. Each offers a strong cyber defense-focused curriculum at undergraduate and graduate levels. The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have designated APUS as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (CAE-C).

Cybersecurity programs offered by APUS include courses in cybercrime, intrusion and incident handling, IT security and digital forensics. The university system also has its own Center for Cyber Defense, which provides program guidance and oversight, cyber defense information, collaboration, research and outreach opportunities for students and faculty.

In a statement released Thursday, APUS announced its selection as a member of USCYBERCOM’s Academic Engagement Network (AEN), which includes more than 70 graduate institutions and 14 community colleges.

“We are excited to partner with the US Cyber Command on such a high-profile program as part of our student-centric approach to online higher education,” said Dr. Kenneth L. Williams, executive director at APUS’s Center for Cyber Defense, and interim department chair for Cybersecurity.

“This partnership can create new opportunities for students in our cyber programs to work in areas critical to our national security.”

The AEN group was established to advance cybersecurity in four areas: applied cyber research, engaging the future workforce, applied analytics, and enriching strategic dialogue.

In a news release announcing new network members, USCYBERCOM’s executive director David Frederick said: “Cyber Command’s goal for the AEN is to strengthen our relationships and communication with these participating institutions. This will improve and sustain our efforts to meet cyberspace educational requirements and workforce needs.”

Joining the AEN enables academic institutions to receive communications about changes in the cyberspace domain that may impact their students together with invitations to webinars about USCYBERCOM’s technical and non-technical problems. They also gain access to guest lecturers from USCYBERCOM on cyberspace strategy, policy, law, innovation and workforce issues.

The next round of AEN partner applications will start accepting submissions on July 1 2022.