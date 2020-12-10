Vade Secure Appoints Ex-Israeli Military Staff Sergeant Maya Gershon as CRO

Email defense provider Vade Secure has announced the appointment of former Israeli military staff sergeant Maya Gershon as its new chief revenue officer.

Gershon is an electrical and computer engineering graduate who started her career working at Unit 8200, a top-secret and classified cyber-unit of the Israeli Military Intelligence.

She brings 20 years of sales and marketing experience to Vade Secure, having previously held leadership positions at companies including WeWork, Intel, Cisco and IronSource.

Gershon assumes leadership of the firm’s global sales and marketing activities and heads up the acceleration of its business development.

“Our international development strategy is based on indirect sales via our MSP partners, aggregators, ISPs and OEMs,” said Gershon. “My goal is to accelerate this strong momentum with our partners in our existing markets and within new markets by developing effective and partially automated sales and marketing processes, resulting in a virtuous chain of new business generation for Vade Secure and its partners.”

The appointment announcement coincides with the opening of Vade Secure’s first office on Israeli soil, which is located in the local technological ecosystem with access to Israel’s talent pool.

“Nearly 100% of Israeli cybersecurity companies sell their products and services internationally,” said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade Secure. “With its internationally oriented market, Israel was a planned step in Vade Secure’s global expansion strategy. Maya brings us her experience in international growth acceleration while being immersed in one of the world’s most important cybersecurity ecosystems.”