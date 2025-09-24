Vegas Gambling Giant Hit by Cyber Incident, Employee Data Exposed

A major Las Vegas-based gambling firm has disclosed a cybersecurity incident, which has breached the personal data of employees and other individuals.

Boyd Gaming Corporation reported the incident in an 8-K filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 23.

The company, which owns 29 casinos and hotels in various locations including Nevada, Mississippi, Illinois, Indiana and Louisiana, said that an unauthorized third-party accessed its internal IT system.

“The Company has determined that the unauthorized third party removed certain data from the Company’s IT systems, including information about employees and a limited number of other individuals. The Company is notifying impacted individuals and has or will notify its various regulators and other governmental agencies as required,” Boyd wrote in the filing.

No information has been provided about the nature of the stolen data, or the number of individuals impacted. Boyd employs 16,129 people, as of the end of 2024.

The incident has not impacted the firm’s business operations, according to the filing.

The company said it took steps to remediate the incident with the assistance of leading cybersecurity experts and in cooperation with federal law enforcement authorities. It has not disclosed the date that the incident occurred.

It added that it does not believe the incident will have a material adverse effect on Boyd’s financial condition or results of operations.

“The Company maintains a comprehensive cybersecurity insurance policy, which we expect will cover costs associated with incident response and forensic investigations, as well as business interruptions, legal actions and regulatory fines, if any, subject to policy limits and deductibles,” Boyd added.

In 2023, two major Las Vegas casino and hotel operators, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, were rocked by cyber-attacks just days apart.

The ransomware incidents, which were linked to the Scattered Spider group, resulted in significant costs and operational disruption to the affected companies.

