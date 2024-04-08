Famous YouTube Channels Hacked to Distribute Infostealers

Threat actors increasingly utilize YouTube to distribute information stealer malware (infostealers) by appropriating legitimate channels as well as using their own video channels.

In a new report, the AhnLab Security Intelligence Center (ASEC) found a growing number of cases in which malicious actors steal famous YouTube channels and repurpose them to distribute infostealers like Vidar and LummaC2.

In one of the cases, the targeted channel had more than 800,000 subscribers.

Shifting to Target Legitimate YouTube Channels

Threat actors have long used YouTube for infostealer distribution purposes. Typically, they create a new, seemingly legitimate channel and attach malware download links to their videos.



However, this method has not proved very efficient since these channels usually fail to attract many subscribers.

In May 2023, threat actors used a more effective method to distribute the RecordBreaker stealer by uploading and distributing malware through a channel with more than 100,000 subscribers.



“Nowadays, there are more and more attack cases using this method. The targeted YouTube channels ranged from singers and influencers to channels related to sports, religions, and animations,” ASEC researchers noted.

Leveraging Legitimate Software Cracking Channels

In all cases discovered by ASEC, a download link was added in the description or the comment section of a video about the cracked version of a normal program such as Adobe.