In January 2025, Apple agreed to pay $95m to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the smartphone behemoth violated wiretap and privacy laws. The lawsuit claimed that the Siri assistant feature surreptitiously recorded conversations through iPhones and other Apple devices equipped with the virtual assistant for more than a decade, even when people didn't seek to activate Siri. This information was then allegedly shared with third parties for advertising purposes. This is not the first time a technology company has been accused of or been found to have engaged in eavesdropping on conversations and used that data for commercial purposes. It is not even the first time Apple has been accused of recording conversations using Siri without a person’s knowledge. While the jaded among us may be resigned to companies selling our personal data, Apple, a company whose entire brand was built on privacy as a fundamental human right, was presumed to be above these nefarious practices. How did a company willing to incur the wrath of Bill Barr by refusing to unlock cell phones of suspected terrorists become accused of recording private conversations for ad dollars?

What Apple’s Case Means for Consumer Privacy Apple is not admitting to any wrongdoing and denies selling Siri-sourced data for any purpose. However, whether Apple is legally liable or engaged in the alleged practice is not the crux of the issue. The more pressing concern is what it means for consumer privacy when a company’s brand and market saturation can become so indelible that failing to commit to its core and primary tenet – caring about your privacy – is not a brand dilution event. Whether we realize it or not, businesses give a lot of weight to how their reputation will be impacted by any one product decision and whether that reputational impact will have negative or lasting financial consequences. This requires having control of your brand’s quality and distinctiveness and how the brand is viewed. When a brand loses the ability to do that, that concept is referred to as brand dilution. A brand risks dilution in three main ways: Stretching capacity too thin, i.e., losing control over quality

Introducing unrelated services or products

Losing control of the brand, i.e., having negative actions accurately or inaccurately attributed to you Companies devote entire departments and budgets to prevent any of these events, and yet, what we’re witnessing with this Apple settlement is a product strategy that risks at least two if not all three of these occurring. But will it? Is Apple so ubiquitous and synonymous with privacy after decades of (presumed) brand consistency that it no longer needs to nurture those concepts to reap the financial and market benefits? If that is true, what does that mean for consumer privacy going forward? Apple has been shown to have exceedingly high brand loyalty, a large part of which is built on its commitment to consumer privacy, and has an almost 60% market share of cell phones. Apple has so far escaped the scrutiny of its rivals, perhaps partly because it purveys a strong message of privacy. It had a dig at its competitors earlier this year with a billboard that read: “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone.” The issue becomes that, realistically, even for those choosing Apple products for their privacy features, this settlement is unlikely to make a dent in the form of brand abandonment. This would require millions paying for a new phone, often tied to their existing phone plan package, moving all of their data over or replacing (expensive) devices that may not have a comparable competitor yet.

"We should not normalize any company getting so big that their promises to prioritize privacy no longer matter"