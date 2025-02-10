Privacy rights groups and security experts have slammed a reported demand from the British government to access end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) data stored in Apple’s iCloud service.

The Home Office demand, which by law cannot be publicized, is most likely to have been made under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) – a controversial “Snooper’s Charter” which gives the government the right to force tech firms to unmask users suspected of serious crimes.

The UK has, until now, not sought to invoke the power – no doubt aware that tech giants like Apple have consistently stood up to similar government demands in the US.

Their argument, echoed by cryptology experts, is that tech providers can’t provide a “backdoor” to access encrypted data without it undermining security and privacy for all users. Eventually, it is argued, the backdoor would be leaked, shared and/or otherwise abused by nefarious actors.

Governments and law enforcers maintain that a solution can be found, and that tech experts simply aren’t trying hard enough to work the problem.

However, while Apple was silent on the reported demand by the new Labour government in London, privacy and security experts were quick to weigh in.

“The UK government has apparently decided to pull the trigger on one of its most intrusive and potentially damaging surveillance powers – its ability to force companies to remove security and privacy protections for their users worldwide,” said Privacy International legal director, Caroline Wilson Palow.

“This is a fight the UK should not have picked. The reported details suggest the UK is seeking the ability to access encrypted information Apple users store on iCloud, no matter their location. This overreach sets a hugely damaging precedent and will embolden abusive regimes the world over.”

Graeme Stewart, head of public sector at Check Point Software, echoed these concerns.

“Here’s the problem. Encryption doesn’t just protect criminals. It safeguards millions of law-abiding people, businesses and critical infrastructure from cyber-threats, fraud and oppressive surveillance. Once a backdoor exists, it won’t stay in the right hands forever,” he added.

“We’ve already seen the UK’s critical infrastructure targeted, from the recent MoD cyber-attack to escalating threats from state-backed hackers. Weakening encryption isn’t just opening Pandora’s box. It’s smashing it open and hoping the chaos stays contained.”

Alarm Bells are Ringing

Big Brother Watch interim director, Rebecca Vincent, said the pressure group has had “alarm bells ringing” about just such a scenario since the Investigatory Powers Act was adopted in 2016.

“We all want the government to be able to effectively tackle crime and terrorism, but breaking encryption will not make us safer. Instead it will erode the fundamental rights and civil liberties of the entire population – and it will not stop with Apple,” she said.

“We urge the UK government to immediately rescind this draconian order and cease attempts to employ mass surveillance in lieu of the targeted powers already at their disposal.”

The UK’s privacy regulator has in the past explained that the authorities have more ways of investigating suspects than forcing tech firms to backdoor E2EE, including direct hacking of devices.