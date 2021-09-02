Interview: Will Apple’s Child Safety Measures Harm Individual Privacy?

Last month, tech giant Apple unveiled plans to introduce a raft of new measures to protect children from being exposed to abusive materials, such as child pornography, across its apps and devices. These will primarily be driven by machine learning technology, which determines whether images being sent or received by children in the iCloud family meet the criteria of being abusive.

One of these measures involves the use of new technology in iOS and iPadOS to enable Apple to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) stored in iCloud photos, before reporting to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). These technologies enable on-device matching, utilizing a database of known CSAM image hashes provided by the NCMEC. This database is then transformed into an unreadable set of hashes securely stored on users’ devices.

While the aims of these initiatives are laudable, the use of machine learning to track the distribution of content has raised a number of privacy concerns, including the potential for individuals to fall victim to 'false positives'. There are also fears that the technology could soon come to the attention of governments, who may look to use it for nefarious purposes. To discuss these issues, and safeguards that can be put in place to preserve privacy rights during the use of such technologies, Infosecurity recently caught up with Om Moolchandani, CISO and head of research at cloud security company, Accurics.

Do you believe Apple, to date, has done enough to demonstrate it has enough privacy safeguards in its new child sex abuse photo scanning technology?

No. Ideally, Apple should open up its scanning software to independent security researchers to test and verify its claims. Apple says it has implemented certain safeguards around protecting the privacy of photos it will scan, but since they have announced that this feature will also scan photos received or delivered by the iMessage system, and the scans will happen on the device and not just on iCloud, it makes it very difficult to attest that such capabilities cannot be weaponized or abused.

What are your main concerns regarding the use of machine learning technologies to undertake tasks such as image scanning in Apple’s new child safety features?

Apple claims it will only scan for child sex abuse material (CSAM) and sexually explicit material for accounts, devices and iCloud storage belonging to teenagers and those of vulnerable age. Artificial intelligence/machine learning-based scans would be performed on devices, so unless the algorithms are audited and attested by trusted third parties, it will be difficult for Apple to establish a narrative of trust with consumers. How will it guarantee other private photographs and images will not be pulled into the system? Every photo will have to be scanned in order to detect CSAM, and there is every possibility this capability could be compromised or used by nation states for surveillance.