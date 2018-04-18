Building a Successful Data-Centric Audit and Compliance Program

As the risks, costs and complexity of managing critical data spiral out of control, organizations are being forced to re-think their security strategies and embrace the concept of consistent data security as a core focus.

In conjunction with improved visibility, DCAP promises to provide a unified tier for rationalizing and enforcing policies and procedures across all data sources. But, beyond the concept of DCAP, the practical question is: How do you build a successful DCAP capability?

DCAP is built upon a collection of products that monitor usage of various data sets, discover and classify sensitive data, and set policy for controlling user access. Organizations have already invested heavily in these tools – be it Database Activity Monitoring (DAM), File-Centric Audit and Protection (FCAP), encryption / tokenization and most recently Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) products.

Many implementations have yielded limited value and typically cost significantly more than expected, since each product deals with a particular data silo, uses specific terminology and methods, and requires a large investment in skills and specialization.

Projecting these challenges across the rapidly expanding scope of data sources, tools and cloud platforms highlights an urgent need for a more cohesive and efficient approach.

The Role of DCAP and Data Security Governance (DSG)

The DCAP framework recognizes that while data silo tooling is necessary, there is a need for DSG to drive unification and the bridging of silos for reducing both risk and cost. Security and compliance policies must be persistently applied across structured, semi-structured and unstructured data, and cannot require 20 teams of specialized experts to do so.

Moreover the speed and mobility of data is so great that elements of security and governance must be abstracted to a level that remains consistent despite changes in the underlying repository and its related security tools.

Also, existing investments must be utilized first. So, rather than buying more and more silo’d tooling, organizations should explore a DCAP overlay that complements their existing tools and rapidly facilitates the creation of the new centralized layer of visibility and control. So what are the key elements to building a successful DCAP program? They include: