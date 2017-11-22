Adding Value to Native Cloud Application Security with CASB

Many companies are starting to look at the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) technology as an extra layer of protection for critical corporate data as more and more business processes move to the cloud.

CASB technologies protect critical corporate data stored within cloud apps and among their preventative and detective controls, a key feature is the ability to encrypt data stored within cloud apps.

At the highest level, the concept is quite simple – data flowing out of the organization is encrypted, as it is stored in the cloud. However, in practice there are nuances in the configuration options that may have impact on how you implement encryption in the cloud.

Most users will start with a discovery phase, which typically involves uploading internet egress logs from firewalls or web proxies to the CASB for examination. This provides a detailed report of all cloud application access, usually sorted by a risk assessment that is specific to the CASB vendor doing the evaluation (all of the major CASB vendors have strong research teams who do the Cloud service risk evaluation for you, so that you don’t have to).

This enables a company to start thinking about the policy needed to protect themselves in the cloud, and also to drive conversations with the business departments using the cloud services, to get an understanding of why they are using them, and if they really need them to get their jobs done. This can drive a lot of useful considerations, such as:

Is this service safe, or is it putting my business/data at risk?

If it is creating risk, what should I do about? Can I safely block it, or will it cause an issue with my business users?

If my business users need this functionality, are there better options out there that achieve the same goals without the risk?

This discovery, assessment and policy definition phase can take some time, possibly weeks or even months, before you are ready to take the next step into a more active CASB implementation. To summarize the ways in which CASB can be integrated into a more active protection scheme: