Corporate Cybersecurity: Complacent Parents, Kids In Charge

Security efforts are being hampered by business-immature practitioners and stand-offish management, writes Jason Polancich

At 13 years old, I’d had a string of dirt bikes thanks to a motorcycle enthusiast dad and a couple hundred acres of farmland to traverse. I rode constantly and began to think I was not only good at it, but perhaps great. The best, even. I used to brag nonstop to my neighbor, David, and act the superior fool whenever we hung out. There was so much he could learn from me.

One day, he finally tired of it and asked why we couldn’t just ride without all the needless self-promotion. I took that as yet another opportunity to remind him just how much better I was and how he was lucky to ride with me and learn.

Things escalated (as they do when you’re 13 and in the South) and, well, I got my a–… uh, ‘rear end’ beat. Badly, I might add.

Slinking home with a bloody nose, bruised eye, completely humiliated and incredulous, I approached my father who was not only not sympathetic, but amused. What he said has stuck with me my entire life:

“So, your buddy David finally shut your mouth for you. Learn from it. No matter how big and bad you think you are, there’s always someone bigger, badder and better around the next corner. Keep humble, keep your mouth shut and keep working. If you’re really worth it, let other people do the talking. Otherwise, you’re just gonna ruin every friendship and every team you’re a part of.”

For what it’s worth, David ended up riding BMX and motocross competitively on a national team for several years. I never did.

It may sound strange, but more than a few years later, I’m often reminded of that painful personal growth experience as I work in cybersecurity. As I watch cyber defense attempts made by organizations and the solution-makers alongside them, I see my know-it-all, 13-year-old self reflected in how our industry does corporate cybersecurity strategy and tactics. Worse yet, I see that 13-year-old self has been left in charge.

The cold, hard reality is cybersecurity, both end-users and cyber solution makers, is almost entirely being driven by ‘business immature’ security engineers with little or no adult supervision. We lack informed, caring, steady and experienced guidance focused on successful ‘rearing’ of mature, well-functioning team members.