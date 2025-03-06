Cybersecurity Job Satisfaction Plummets, Women Hit Hardest

Job satisfaction levels for women working in cybersecurity have plummeted in the past two years, with just 67% reporting being satisfied in 2024 compared to 82% in 2022.

The new ISC2 figures also found a drop-off among men working in the sector, but at a much lower rate, from 73% in 2022 to 66% in 2024.

This trend has been linked to significant layoffs and budget cutbacks in cybersecurity teams in the past two years.

Around a third (32%) of female respondents said that their organization had experienced security layoffs over the past year. For male respondents just 23% experienced layoffs in their team.

Job satisfaction was found to be higher among women and men where no layoffs had occurred at their organization – 71% for women and 70% for men.