Cyber House Party: A Journey of Connection, Music and Purpose

Five years ago, in the midst of a global pandemic that had everyone feeling isolated, a small group of passionate individuals within the infosec community came together with a simple but powerful idea.

We wanted to create a space where people could stay connected, check in on each other, and remind ourselves that no one was alone. During a time when the world felt uncertain, the need for human connection was more important than ever. That is how Cyber House Party was born.

We started with a virtual event, nothing more than a casual gathering of friends, music and shared experiences to help everyone get through the isolation of lockdown. Little did we know that event would be the spark that ignited a movement.

From living rooms, in our pyjamas, we made magic happen. The energy in the chat, the sense of relief at seeing familiar faces, and the shared laughs created something we never expected, a community of people supporting each other in ways we never imagined.

Fast forward to today, and Cyber House Party has grown beyond our wildest dreams. We have gone from a virtual hangout to a key fixture at Infosecurity Europe, with a merch stand on the conference floor, a boat party with the amazing folks at Kite, and, of course, the after-party to end all after-parties at The Fox, thanks to our incredible partners at Pen Test Partners, and our loyal sponsors, Inversion6, Bugcrowd, RiverSafe, Cyber Fusion, Damn Good Security, Dope Security, Infosec People, Torg, Avaqor, Custodian360 and Cyber Chain Alliance.

Last year, we raised a staggering £18,000 for our charity partners, NSPCC. And this year? Well, we are all in, aiming to beat that record. We thrive on challenges and we know this community will help us reach that goal.

But why do we do it?

We do it to bring people together. Cybersecurity is a demanding and mentally exhausting field, and we spend so much of our time on high alert. We believe music offers a vital opportunity to unwind and bond with peers after a long day at the conference.

Cyber House Party has always been about creating an inclusive environment. There is no exclusive list, no badge scanning at the door, simply good vibes, great people and a whole lot of dancing.

This year marks a big shift as we have introduced mental health workshops and we are planning to take these on the road in the coming months. If anyone is interested in hosting these workshops at their offices or online, please reach out. It is time to start breaking the silence and offering the support we all need to stay healthy in this demanding industry.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the incredible Cyber House Party family of volunteers who show up every time, pouring their heart and soul into making these events unforgettable. A massive thank you to every one of you for believing in the cause and working tirelessly behind the scenes.

To our sponsors and partners, and to organizations like Infosecurity Magazine that have supported us from the very beginning, we could not be more grateful. Your belief in what we are doing keeps the fire burning.