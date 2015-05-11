Nettitude’s senior research analyst, Dr Jules Pagna Disso, sets out eight considerations for organizations looking to deploy a cyber-threat intelligence solution

Protecting against cyber-attacks is proving to be a real challenge. A few years ago, defense-in-depth was the recommended methodology to successfully fight cyber-attacks. Despite the proliferation of defense-in-depth mechanisms, a large number of high profile cyber-attacks are still observed. According to a survey by Forrester’s Forrsights Security Survey in 2013, 75% of 490 companies agreed that cyber-threat intelligence was a priority. The recent 2015 Global Megatrends in Cybersecurity report suggested that most companies will deploy cyber-threat intelligence over the next three years as a measure against cyber-attacks.

Common Basic Errors Found in Cyber-Threat Intelligence

Cyber-threat intelligence (CTI) can be categorized into the tactical intelligence that will help CISOs, CIOs and CEOs support the security strategies of their environment, and operational intelligence that can be used by analysts to manage attacks on a daily basis. Having used a good number of the so-called CTI solutions, I have observed that many companies do not understand what they are paying for. Here are eight key areas worth considering before deploying a CTI solution.

1: A large number of internet protocol addresses (IPs) will not provide cyber-threat intelligence

A large number of IPs is not a guarantee that a cyber-attack is going to be prevented.

2: A large number of alerts

It is not a surprise for those who work as intrusion analysts to know that most analysts deliberately turn off certain distribution lists or rulesets because they are too ‘noisy’. It makes little sense that analysts react to less than 1% of alerts. When rulesets are turned off, it is very likely that an attack will go undetected. As strange as it may sound, a good CTI solution should reduce the number of alerts.

3: Fancy dashboards – all that glitters is not gold

Having a fancy dashboard does not necessarily help in understanding how to protect against cyber-attacks. Dashboards need to speed up the process of decision-making, hence providing enough intelligence to trigger a reaction either from the management or from the operators.

4: All data has the same value

Figure 1 shows a list of IP addresses abusing a server. It appears that the attacker behind IP 116.255.146.229 has much more time on their hands than for the IP 182.100.67.114. The number of attempts is not the only criterion that can be used to determine the seriousness of the attacker. There are certainly many factors involved for a cyber-attack to be successful, such as motivation and the value of the information. This simple illustration, however, shows that the different IPs could present different threat levels.