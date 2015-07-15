Future Proof Your Data Protection: GDPR and Beyond

The European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is coming. It is the first re-write of European data protection law in 20 years and will address the reality of living and working in a data-driven, inter-connected world where cloud services dominate.

The GDPR will impact how organizations gather, process and store personal data, which is any private, professional or public information about an individual. This could be a name, email address, photo, correspondence, medical record or bank details. It will affect any business operating from, doing business within, or storing its data in the EU.

The penalties for non-compliance will be harsh. Exact terms are being debated but it could be up to 5% of worldwide turnover. In other words, non-compliance is not an option.

Organizations should not underestimate the burden of this legislation. It will require potentially deep-rooted policy changes. So what changes do businesses need to make to meet the new rules?

Data Protection Officer

The GDPR is likely to insist a data protection officer (DPO) is appointed for businesses with less than 250 employees if they work with over 5000 personal data records in a year. Separating out the role shows a commitment to customer data and should ensure future compliance challenges are handled more easily.

For small businesses, outsourcing this function may well be the best option, always bearing in mind that someone within the organization will still need to oversee and ensure compliance.

Reality Check

Where does your organization sit currently on the compliance scale? Look at existing policies, procedures and solutions for handling data. If your organization uses third parties such as cloud service providers to hold data, all existing contracts need to be reviewed. If you don’t know already, you need to find out how cloud data is hosted, backed up and encrypted. Ultimately, even if a company outsources the data handling aspect to another, they never outsource the responsibility to protect that data.