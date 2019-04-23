Homomorphic Encryption for Secure Elastic Data Stream Processing

Secure cloud data processing has become a critical issue in recent times and while general network security techniques such as Virtual Private Networks could be used for securing the end-to-end communication of a hybrid cloud. However if the cloud computing platform has been compromised, then the data will be at risk despite the end-to-end encryption, so one solution could be Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE or simply Homomorphic Encryption).

This is a form of encryption which allows arbitrary computation on encrypted data (i.e., cipher texts) and generates an encrypted result which when decrypted, matches with the results of the operations performed on the original data that have been performed on the plaintext. This allows for data to be hidden from the processor since it is not required to decrypt cipher texts at the public cloud level.

What are the benefits of elastic stream processing?

Stream Processors are software platforms which allow users to respond to incoming data streams faster. We apply homomorphic encryption on top of Elastic Stream Processing; a data analytics technique which provides load balancing of data stream processors with clouds.

When there is excessive load on the stream processor located in a private cluster, more compute resources can be provisioned from public cloud and part of the workload can be delegated to the public cloud. This allows for maintaining the agreed upon service quality attributes. Elastic Switching Mechanism (ESM) is an example for such load balancer.

How can homomorphic encryption for stream processing be implemented?

The image below shows a possible approach for implementing homomorphic encryption based elastic stream processor (HomoESM). Part of the input stream is sent to the public cloud by encrypting it with homomorphic encryption using HElib API. The portion of the data stream processed within the private cloud is sent to the Complex Event Processing (CEP) engine which gets processed directly.

A homomorphic CEP engine that is running on public cloud processes the encrypted stream. The processed results from the public cloud is decrypted and merged with the event stream output from the CEP engine.