How To Improve Patch Management

For security teams, managing vulnerabilities is a necessary task. Everyone in IT knows how critical patches are to prevent breaches, and we have days every month devoted to the latest slew of updates from major vendors. We can set our calendars by them.

Yet patching well is still hard for many enterprise IT teams, and there are still problems to overcome in practice.

The first problem in patch management is not any individual patch but the volume of issues that now come through. Looking at CVE software vulnerability release data, there were 18,325 issues made public in 2020, while 2021 has already seen 14,525 in nine months. Each of these updates will vary in severity, distribution and within company IT asset inventory.

While some patches cover issues in very niche products, others will be widespread and have a global impact. However, you can’t be sure that everything is up to date and secure without a complete and accurate list of IT assets and inventory to show which patches are needed and which ones have to be deployed. Your patching strategy is only effective if you have complete visibility; otherwise, you can’t prioritize when it matters.

To solve this, look at how you record your asset inventory and ensure it covers every IT asset, from desktops and mobile phones to cloud implementations, containerized applications, and other devices connected to the Internet of Things or operational technology networks. Anything that can be connected to your network, or that is used by an employee for work, should be on that list. Once you have this, these assets and patches can then be prioritized accordingly.

The second issue to look at is the patching process itself. While your security team may do a great job of notifying the business when patches are needed, they will not carry out the patching themselves. This will be delegated to another team or individual, and it is up to them to promptly put the patch in place.