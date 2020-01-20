Rolling Vulnerability and Patch Management into Detection and Response

Among the predictions for the upcoming year that landed in our inbox here at Infosecurity, one of the most prominent was around vulnerabilities and patch management, and the potential for issues to be caused by the end of support for both Windows 7 and Windows 2008. The issues around patching were further illustrated last week, with the first patch release of the year from Microsoft fixing a flaw relating to a CryptoAPI Spoofing Vulnerability, which was disclosed by the NSA to Microsoft. Is 2020 set to be another troublesome year when it comes to vulnerabilities and the issues involved with fixing them? One company that has been prevalent in the vulnerability management space for many years is Qualys, and last week Infosecurity was invited to attend its customer conference in London. At the end of November, the company announced plans to release a new technology aimed at completing the cycle of asset inventory, vulnerability and patch management and response with its Vulnerability Management Detection and Response (VMDR), which is due to release at the end of February 2020.

Speaking at the conference, Prateek Bhajanka, Qualys’ VP of product management for VMDR, said that this will enable a “risk-based approach to vulnerability management.” The company acknowledged the issues around vulnerability prioritization and deployment, with Bhajanka saying that the business believes in “solving the problem from the ground up” as companies are often overwhelmed with the number of vulnerabilities to be fixed. “They ask how they can identify those vulnerabilities that matter the most and may impact their organization,” he said. This can also lead to issues where one patch will supersede another, and problems regarding whether the common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) can be leveraged as a way to determine what to patch, as this can be a measure of severity, rather than risk. This led to Qualys developing the VMDR, as Bhajanka said that another issue with vulnerability and patch management is how to discover new assets when they are added to the network, as well as having real time visibility into assets and their vulnerabilities.