Qualys Announces Spell Security Acquisition

Qualys has announced the acquisition of endpoint detection and response startup Spell Security.

The acquisition will strengthen Qualys’ endpoint behavior detection portfolio and boost its own research capabilities with Spell’s deep knowledge of threat hunting and adversary techniques. Key Spell Security employees have joined Qualys’ Malware Detection Solutions, it has been disclosed.

Qualys said the addition of Spell Security’s hunting and reporting capabilities will enable it’s security teams to detect and hunt for high fidelity threats, gain the full context of attack paths with powerful correlation of all security vectors for investigation and prioritization of security incidents, and respond appropriately to eliminate the root cause of incidents.

Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys, said: “Spell Security delivers outstanding malware and threat research capabilities, frontline experience investigating security incidents and data breaches, and powerful triage-driven threat hunting capabilities.

“Adding it’s technology to the Qualys Cloud Platform enables us to further strengthen our security and threat research, advanced endpoint behavior detection and provide customers with enhanced telemetry for even greater visibility, which helps them respond to threats more quickly. We welcome Spell Security to the Qualys family.”

Rajesh Mony, founder and CTO of Spell Security, said: “The entire Spell Security team and I are thrilled to be part of such a pioneering and innovative cybersecurity company. Qualys’ approach to delivering a unified cloud platform with all the information needed for protection, detection and response at your fingertips is well ahead of anything we’ve seen.”

The announcement comes as Qualys announces the launch of its Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) product. Designed to provide critical context and full visibility into the entire attack chain to provide a comprehensive, more automated and faster response to protect against attacks, Multi-Vector EDR enables security teams to unify multiple context vectors like asset and software inventory, end-of-life visibility, vulnerabilities and exploits, misconfigurations, network traffic summary, MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques, malware, endpoint telemetry and network reachability by leveraging the Qualys backend to correlate with threat intelligence for accurate detection, investigation and response.

“Qualys Multi-Vector EDR represents a major extension to both the Qualys Cloud Platform and our agent technology,” said Courtot. “Adding context and correlating billions of global events with threat intelligence, analytics and machine learning results in a truly groundbreaking approach to EDR that not only stops sophisticated multi-vector attacks, but also automatically orchestrates the appropriate response all from a single solution, thus greatly reducing the time to respond while drastically reducing cost.”