Organizations are relying more than ever on technology and information processes and systems to deliver critical operations. Given this operating environment, the occurrence of incidents resulting in degradation of key systems or disruptions to an organizations’ critical operations is inevitable.

Organizations cannot predict or control when an incident will occur but can control their ability to detect, respond and recover, thereby minimizing the severity of the impact.

This article aims to increase the awareness of the incident management process and its importance. This includes describing a commonly used approach to incident management and pitfalls to address in maintaining an effective incident management program.

Incident management involves a series of structured processes and practices to identify potential disruptions, develop response plans and respond effectively to incidents that disrupt operations or pose security risks.

Organizations need to prioritize the development and implementation of such a program to be resilient. This will enable organizations to swiftly address and minimize disruptions, protect sensitive data, maintain stakeholder confidence and build resilience against future cyber threats.

Understanding Incident Management

The goal of incident management is to minimize the impact of incidents, restore normal operations as quickly as possible and learn from the incidents to improve future responses.

The National Institute of Systems and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-61 defines incident management as the process of detecting, responding to, and recovering from security incidents.

NIST provides a structured approach to managing incidents to minimize their impact on business operations and ensure a swift return to normalcy. This approach has four phases as captured below in the incident response life cycle.