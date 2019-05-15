Glimpsing Inside the Trojan Horse: An Insider Analysis of Emotet

Banking trojans are rapidly on the rise. In 2018, Darktrace detected a 239% year-on-year uptick in incidents related specifically to banking trojans and one in particular, Emotet, is among the costliest and most destructive malware variants currently imperiling governments and companies worldwide.

Emotet is a highly sophisticated malware with a modular architecture, installing its main component first before delivering additional payloads. Further increasing its subtlety, Emotet is considered to be polymorphic as it constantly changes its identifiable features to evade detection and has worm-like self-propagation abilities, which render it uniquely resilient and dangerous.

Since its first detection in 2014, Emotet has been adapted and repurposed on numerous occasions as its targets have diversified. Initially, Emotet’s primary victims were German banks, from which the malware was designed to steal financial information by intercepting network traffic. By this past year’s end, Emotet had spread far and wide while shifting focus to U.S. targets, resulting in permanently lost files, costly business interruptions, and serious reputational harm.

How Emotet works

Emotet spreads by targeting Windows-based systems via social engineering techniques. For instance, the latest versions of Emotet were delivered by way of Thanksgiving-related emails. These emails contained Microsoft Word documents, that are either linked or attached directly, and act as vectors for malicious macros, which must be explicitly enabled by the user to be executed.

For security reasons, running macros by default is disabled in most of the latest Microsoft application versions. Once macros are enabled, the Word file is executed and a PowerShell command is activated to retrieve the main Emotet component from compromised servers. The trojan payload is then downloaded and executed into the victim’s system.

How Emotet persists and propagates

Once Emotet has been executed on the victim’s device, it begins deploying itself with two main objectives: (1) achieving persistence and (2) spreading to more machines. To achieve the first aim, which involves resisting a reboot and various attempts at removal, Emotet does the following: