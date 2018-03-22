Top Ten Ways to Detect Phishing

Despite being a tactic that pre-dates the internet, and recalls the days of scams surrounding depositing large amounts of money in your bank account, phishing remains a major problem of online security. In fact, research by Ironscales shows that it accounts for up to 95% of successful cyber-attacks worldwide.

Phishing also accounts for the main delivery of malware, including ransomware, and business email companies. Reportedly, both Facebook and Google fell victim to these attacks in 2017, with the attacker making $100m from the scam.

Surely there must be a way to prevent phishing attacks, and enable employees to spot and delete such malicious messages? Infosecurity spoke to three anti-phishing vendors: Ironscales, Cofense (formerly PhishMe) and KnowBe4 to get the best advice on how to avoid becoming a victim.