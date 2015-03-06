Managing Digital Identities will Drive the Digital Economy

Gartner forecasts that 2015 will see 4.9bn connected things in use, a 30% increase on last year. This will grow to 25bn by 2020.

There will be winners and losers in this hyper-connected world. For organizations to take advantage, understanding and managing digital identity will become increasingly critical, both in order to protect consumer privacy and provide enterprises with greater visibility into customer preferences.

Organizations will not fully benefit from mobile, cloud, or internet of things (IoT) technologies without a scalable and repeatable identity strategy that enables them to identify and engage with customers in a meaningful way, whatever the means of access.

Maximizing User Experience

By 2020, Gartner believes that 60% of organizations will use active social identity-proofing and let consumers bring in social identities to access risk-appropriate applications. It also predicts that by 2020 new biometric methods will displace passwords and fingerprints for access to endpoint devices across 80% of the market.

Canny enterprises will start to use identity to transform and personalize users’ experience so that, for instance, a connected vehicle remembers the preferences of each driver or a financial services portal offers customers a convenient overview of all their activities and accounts in one place.

Similarly, wearable devices such as fitness trackers or healthcare monitors will offer a wide range of personalized functionality to support the user’s individual goals. As everyday, wearable items connect to the internet, digital identity management is becoming essential if companies are to maximize the user experience without compromising privacy.

At its simplest, identity management (IM) creates and administers the rules that govern what we can do online. It answers the questions: Who (or what) are you? What can you (or it) do online? However, it is rarely that simple because the number of applications, devices, and things involved in making these types of decisions are often complex.

Every application, on and off site, needs to have externalized identity management capabilities in order to centrally manage users and things and their sign-on and authorization policies. For some, this can mean hundreds or thousands of applications interacting online, all of which must be IM-enabled.

Identity Relationship Management

In an environment where the digital marketplace increasingly dominates and more goods and services than ever before are available online and via devices, companies and governments are realizing that securing and managing digital identities of customers or citizens is fundamental.

To connect people to relevant goods and services, businesses and governments require customer-focused identity management. The evolution from legacy forms of identity management to customer-focused identity management has a name: identity relationship management (IRM).