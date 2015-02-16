Looking Beyond the Biometrics Hype

Last year saw more than its fair share of high-profile online privacy breaches, emphasizing the need for additional security measures in the form of multi-factor authentication.

As the modern mobile and online user grows accustomed to increasingly user-friendly technology, the challenge is maintaining simplicity without compromising security. As innovation advances, previously ‘futuristic’ systems such as biometrics are becoming more commonplace.

Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor on iPhones is perhaps the most well-known example – and it should come as no surprise that consumers of the mobile generation have come to see biometrics as the perfect solution to replace passwords or complex authentication methods. In addition, as a high-tech solution it certainly has the cool factor, adding to its allure.

Apple is now integrating biometrics into its handsets, painting this as a viable authentication method, and we can expect more such systems to become available soon. Facial and voice recognition are the most obvious candidates, and one would think they’re relatively easily implemented with all the cameras and voice assistants around.

However, biometrics is not as simple as it appears to the average mobile user, and enterprises and online businesses must look at the wider picture.

Caution is needed. Biometrics at this stage is still an emerging technology: its accuracy and reliability is unproven. The underlying security apps are complex and difficult to develop and run only on a select few premium devices.

Biometric authentication today leaves out a huge proportion of mobile users (smartphone or otherwise, who don’t have such capabilities on their devices) as well as online users. Providing biometric authentication for these consumers would be a logistical nightmare, especially for international internet giants with millions of users around the world.