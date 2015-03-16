SMS-based 2FA is the Best Approach to Meet New EU Guidelines

The latest EU figures show that €794m of losses occurred from fraud on card internet payments in 2012, up by 21.2% from the previous year. Further, according to the British Retail Consortium, internet fraud related to online payments is expected to pose the single most significant threat to businesses over the next two years.

These figures highlight the need for companies to consider the measures they have in place to protect online payment systems and, of course, customers. To drive this, the European Banking Authority (EBA) has set out minimum requirements for payment services providers (PSPs) in all 28 EU member states to implement by August 2015. Stipulations include the need for PSPs to “carry out strong customer authentication,” a requirement specified to mean the employment of two or more elements to verify a person’s identity.

Why SMS-based 2FA?

The EBA’s guidelines state that the authentication method used must meet the following criteria: “mutually independent… not reusable… non-replicable… and cannot be stolen off the internet.”

PSPs operating in countries where compliance to the requirements are mandated by their national authorities will also need to find a solution that is easy for their customers to use, cost-effective and easy to deploy. This means that while there are many different types of two-factor authentication (2FA), not all of them can realistically be used for this purpose.

Biometric data is one example which offers a strong authentication method but poses usability problems in a mobile environment and can cause issues related to data protection and privacy. For example, fingerprints can become unreadable due to cuts or bruises and glasses can prevent an iris from being recognized. Thus, in its current form there is a distinct lack of understanding and practicality which makes this type of 2FA a difficult investment to commit to.

In contrast, SMS-based 2FA is a solution which companies can viably invest in now due to its user-friendly nature, economic cost structure and security effectiveness. Practically, this solution involves the use of a process consumers are already familiar with in their day-to-day lives – receipt of an SMS, which in this case contains a one-time password (OTP).