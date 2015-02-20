How to Mitigate the Security Risks Associated with the Public Cloud

Cloud computing, with its promise of reduced CAPEX and OPEX, presents a compelling business case. In IaaS, computation resources are rented from a cloud service provider (CSP). There is no server hardware or software to purchase and maintain, and organizations benefit from reduced IT expenses and improved flexibility. Enterprises have fewer IT headaches to deal with and can focus on their core business.

However, the possibility of security breaches has made the public cloud model risky. Here’s the problem: If I can access my virtual servers remotely, anyone else can access them, too.

Threats include denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, whereby a bombardment of messages takes down the virtual server; data theft, whereby sensitive data is accessed through a security breach; and hijacking, whereby intruders use your virtual server to attack third parties.

“Now, wait a minute,” one might say. “I’ve signed on with an industry-leading public cloud provider. I’m sure they are aware of the threats and will provide the required solution, right?”

Well, partially right. Public cloud providers are well aware of data security threats, and can protect you against some of them, but they wish to make it clear to you that security is a shared responsibility.

Here is what Amazon says:

Because you’re building systems on top of the AWS cloud infrastructure, the security responsibilities will be shared: AWS has secured the underlying infrastructure and you must secure anything you put on the infrastructure. This includes your AWS EC2 instances and anything you install on them, any accounts that access your instances, the security group that allows outside access to your instances, the VPC subnet… etc.

And here is what Rackspace says:

In addition to the foregoing obligations, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for taking steps to maintain appropriate security, protection and backup of customer data.