Orchestration and Analytics are the New Infosec Buzzwords

As cybersecurity gets hotter (or maybe more and more depressing, depending on how you look at it), new buzzwords come to dominate our discussions.

We’re all sick of ‘APT’ and ‘threat intelligence’ (at least I know I am). We’ve also begun to tire of hearing words such as ‘breach,’ and even ‘cyber’ itself.

However, buzzwords have a place. They are a good barometer of the focus of both the security industry and the general population.

I predict that ‘orchestration’ and ‘analytics’ will be the industry’s next top buzzwords. Let me explain why.

‘Analytics’ isn’t necessarily a new buzzword, but it’s a bit behind ‘threat intelligence’. Everyone was saying ‘threat intelligence’ in 2014 (and some of 2013), but it only recently started to become more concrete and standardized in its definition.

‘Analytics’ is lagging behind. But we need analytics as attacks become increasingly complex and diverse. Once intruders obtain access, they often start using built-in tools or tactics to blend in with the noise of regular environment activity. Detection is becoming increasingly difficult, so we turn to analytics.

Think of credit card fraud. Financial companies don’t know exactly how a stolen credit card will be used. It could be to buy iTunes credits online, electronics in a store in Hong Kong, or any of a million other things.

To detect credit card fraud companies look at known good and bad transactions and try to profile expected normal behavior. When activity begins to fall outside that fuzzy box, you’re notified.

Analytics is the comparison of current user, system or network activity against historical activity and current behavior by other parts of the environment – and it is going to become hot over the next year. We will still be authorizing applications and detecting known bad binaries, network sites, and behavior, but analytics will continue to rise as the use of stolen credentials and insider threats becomes increasingly prevalent.

I’ve been at Fortune 50 companies where the only quick way to detect where Chinese hackers were ‘living off the land’ (inside the environment, lurking, watching and learning) was to look for things such as strange network-share usage; abnormal command-lines for cmd.exe, ftp.exe, and robocopy.exe; and other unusual behavior. Analytics could quickly identify what otherwise would take weeks.