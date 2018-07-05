A surge in cyber-threats and the administrative burden involved in staying on top of data security management is putting pressure on enterprise IT departments that cannot afford to risk a serious data breach, reputational damage and operational disruption.

Faced with an ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage, organizations need a different approach to security provision unrestricted by manual processes – one that reduces their dependence on hard-pressed humans by harnessing automation, machine learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and other innovative technologies to help identify, filter, neutralize and remediate cyber-threats before they have a chance to do significant harm.

By integrating orchestration processes, automation, incident management and collaboration, visualization and reporting under a single interface, SOAR can give security operations center (SoC) staff a faster, more accurate way to process large volumes of data produced by cybersecurity systems and help identify and remediate attacks which may be imminent or underway.

Mixed state of SOAR readiness

In its Innovation Insight for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response report published in November last year, Gartner forecasts that by the end of 2020, 15% of organizations with a security team larger than five people will use SOAR tools, up from an estimated 1% in 2017.

The scale and rate of that adoption suggests two things: firstly that many businesses may be unprepared for the security management challenges they face, and secondly that awareness of SOAR and the benefits it can bring is still limited.

Any gap in education can lead to expensive mistakes when it comes to product procurement decisions which are invariably difficult and costly to rectify. So, it’s important that IT departments don’t rush into any implementation without taking a good look at their existing security architecture and processes and carefully consider where SOAR can work alongside them to help SoC analysts ease their cybersecurity workloads.

In many cases, IT departments remain unclear on what security processes can or should be automated for example, and which of their current security applications and systems lend themselves to the type of orchestration that SOAR enables – if existing tools from different vendors cannot be integrated efficiently using mechanisms like application programming interfaces (APIs), the quality of the data and recommendations being shared can be compromised and the ability to act fast on accurate intelligence diminished.