Evaluating Your Defenses: The Importance of Establishing Mature SOC Processes

Enterprises need to be more than secure; they must be cyber resilient. This means being prepared for, able to respond to, and recover from, known and unknown crises, threats, adversities and challenges – all the while ensuring business continuity. On top of this, a strong cyber resilience framework must also support business growth and transformation. To achieve these ends, SOCs must have robust processes that serve as a playbook for real-time effectiveness.

Having an organized playbook in place can be the difference between a significant breach and a minor security incident or stifled progress versus thriving transformation. While process generally ranks after capabilities in terms of importance, security professionals recognize it is still of critical importance.

Arguably, the most important security operations process is the regular evaluation of defenses. Doing so ensures effectiveness against current threats and that existing security controls continue to operate as expected. Fortunately, progress is being made. For example, upwards of 85% of organizations claim to evaluate their threat models at least once every six months, according to a recent CyberRes 2021 State of Security Operations report. But to what extent? And what is deemed best practice?

The following are our top lessons from the industry report.

Adopting Threat Models

A formalized threat modeling framework, such as MITRE ATT&CK, can help organizations prepare for and respond to threats. They are also valued for their ability to identify gaps in security defenses, improve an organization’s ability to remediate threats and ensure consistent language is used. Simply put, threat models provide detailed guides, checklists and recommended processes to follow to protect against known vulnerabilities.

According to the report, the most frequently used framework is the Cyber Kill Chain – a variant of the US military’s kill chain analysis technique adapted by Lockheed Martin. Not far behind were MITRE ATT&CK framework and STRIDE, created by Microsoft. Each has its own strengths and flaws, so it is common and advised for organizations to leverage multiple threat modeling frameworks across their security teams. As most frameworks are open-source and can serve many functions, organizations should look into implementing at least one.

Simulation of Defenses Using Cyber Ranges & Red Teaming

Threat modeling isn’t infallible. Human-centric exercises such as red teaming – where employees simulate an adversary's actions – and penetration testing are equally important processes. By simulating an attack, you get first-hand experience of the chain of events as they unfold, a proper understanding of how competent your response is, and identify potentially hidden vulnerabilities.