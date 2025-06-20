How to Keep Up with Overlapping Cybersecurity Regulations in Finance

In today’s financial institutions, security and compliance often feel like a never-ending treadmill, important yet exhausting. With countless frameworks, regulations and internal policies stacking up, control operators are struggling to keep pace.

This article explores why the current approach is becoming unsustainable, how it’s impacting control operators and what needs to change to create a more practical, human-centric path forward.

Most financial institutions have adopted the three lines of defense (3LoD) model.

3LoD: Conducts internal audit

2LoD: Owns internal Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework, policies, standards and the control library

1LoD: Implements business needs and daily operations (control operators)

Disconnection between the regulatory requirements, industry best practices and internal standards creates isolated solutions for the control operators to implement in order to mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Life in the First Line of Defense

Everyone in the 1LoD plays a pivotal role within the organization. They have to make sure strategic business projects are delivered on time, whether it’s secure software development lifecycle processes, vulnerability scanning and patching, network monitoring, cyber threat analysis, internal/external audits, or as trusted cybersecurity advisors to business teams, all while staying compliant.

If the auditors are from national regulators, the pressure is immense and the margin of error is usually very thin. With pressure coming from many angles, internal process requirements can often feel more like blockers than enablers.

Between daily tasks, priority requests and regulatory requirements, most cybersecurity professionals are juggling too many balls at the same time. As the threat landscape and regulatory requirements continue to evolve, many cybersecurity teams in 1LoD are struggling to stay afloat.

As such, burnout for cybersecurity professionals is inevitable. How can we fix that?

Building a Mature Second Line of Defense

Having a mature 2LoD means that internal standards are not only aligned to different regulatory requirements in which the business is operating, but also to the industry best practices.

Controls within the internal standards deliver the following attributes:

Business aligned

Clearly articulated and mitigating risks are linked back to the organization’s risk taxonomy

Clear ownership (control owner, control operator, control operation frequency, etc.)

Clear priority (key control, non-key control)

Assurance methods (KRIs, dashboards, control performance monitoring, etc.)

Below is a table demonstrating the many overlapping domains in the following regulatory requirements and industry best practices in the financial industry: