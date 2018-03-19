Advanced Phishing Threat Protection Requires Security at the Mailbox Level

Even as cyber-criminals seek new ways to bypass enterprise security, they continue to target what they perceive to be the weakest link – humans.

With more than 269 billion emails sent every single day worldwide, it’s no surprise that email phishing remains the primary attack vector, as it is the easiest, and most proven method, to target vulnerable people.

Currently, the cybersecurity market is oversaturated with server-level email security solutions, such as secure email gateways (SEGs), which struggle to prevent and detect advanced phishing attacks, such as business email compromise (BEC) and ransomware, among others.

To better mitigate risk of today’s advanced phishing threats that are no match for server-level safeguards, organizations are beginning to adopt mailbox-level solutions as an additional backstop for fraudulent emails that make it through email gateways, and to better identify threats in real-time.

Server-based email security no match for BEC attacks

In the midst of phishing attacks becoming exponentially more sophisticated and targeted, the majority of SEGs continue to only offer signature-based and behavioral signature solutions that scan links and attachments, determine domain reputation and verify sender-receiver relationship, among other futile safeguards at the server level.

This can be beneficial, but without a more advanced and dynamic method of profiling, not nearly good enough.

Today, SEGs fail to address new threat models because of insufficient advanced threat defense capabilities. For example, an impersonated email message can easily evade legacy gateway detection, arriving into an employee’s inbox, where it can lay idle for days, weeks or months. With minimal to no post email delivery detection and response capabilities, a SEG will not recognize this type of email as malicious because the attack lacks links and attachments to analyze. Other limitations and vulnerabilities of SEGs include: