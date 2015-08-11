Professional Sports Teams are Risking a Cybersecurity Own Goal

The world of professional sport faces a significant cyber-threat, due to the data teams hold and their high profile, writes James Hampshire

During this year’s Tour de France, the general manager of Team Sky stunned the world of cycling by alleging that unknown hackers had accessed reigning Tour champion Chris Froome’s performance data as part of a campaign to discredit him.

Although sensational, this was by no means the first time a professional sports team has been the victim of a data breach. In June 2015, the FBI announced it was investigating the St Louis Cardinals baseball team for allegedly hacking rivals the Houston Astros to steal performance data.

This recent spate of attacks and allegations comes as no surprise. A number of factors combine to make professional sports teams uniquely attractive to cyber-criminals.

It was the Oakland Athletics baseball team which brought data analytics into the professional sports mainstream, using big data to identify and recruit undervalued players, as featured in the book and film Moneyball. Today, professional sports teams collect, synthesize and analyze a huge range and volume of data around training, nutrition, performance and tactics to gain a competitive edge or squeeze greater performance from limited resources.

This data is of huge interest to the public and the media and has huge commercial value to teams, as well as their opponents.

Off the field, the commercial activities of sports teams are increasingly becoming more profitable than their sporting activities. For example, in 2013–14 Manchester United made £189m from commercial activities compared with £108m from gate and match-day income (the commercial figure excludes TV and broadcasting which brought in an additional £136m).