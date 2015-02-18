Whenever I try to make my friends and family alive to the real risks cyber poses, they often retort with “blah, blah, blah.” But make no mistake; this is a great concern for us all. The complicated mess of North Korea’s online assaults and ISIS’s inexhaustible rise has served to highlight the escalatory nature of sinister cyber activity. Targets now include ATM networks (your money), energy grids (your heat and electricity), air traffic control (your flights), and much more.

Many aspects of our online lives could be switched off with just the click of a mouse. And it gets worse; the cyber domain has a low cost of entry and is devoid of international norms, regulations, laws and even terms of reference. The cyber assassin is left untethered, enjoying carte blanche over a lawless, ubiquitous domain – a virtual wild west. It’s worrying stuff.

Whilst this sounds like something from Die Hard 4, let’s be under no illusion. Over the last five years, the international community has witnessed a rising tide in pernicious activity targeting corporations, industry and state. The strike on Sony and the hacking of the Playstation and Xbox online networks are just two of the most recent, public (and relatively speaking, minor) examples of cyber-attacks.

Examples such as Stuxnet and the Shamoon virus’s infiltration of Saudi Aramco’s 30,000 computers illustrate the enormous damage that can be exacted. It is no small wonder that the National Security Council now considers cyber-attacks one of the four highest priority risks to UK sovereign security.

Worryingly, the UK is under-resourced and ill-equipped to deal with this. Very little progress has been made in the way of formulating meaningful policy or strategy. Instead, the government appears to be more preoccupied with targeting lower-level cybercrime – point-of-sale malware, phishing etc – and the comprehensive accumulation of online information.

There are two constructive policies the government can swiftly enact, both with relative ease and at very little cost. In its first measure, the government should initiate international talks to devise an explicit set of terminology for the cyber domain. Governments and the wider community remain baffled by a plethora of nebulous definitions, perpetuated mostly by an ill-informed press under the ‘cyber warfare’ tag.