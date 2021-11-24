BlackFriday: The Holidays Are Around the Corner, and so Are the Scammers!

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are only days away, meaning we are entering one of the busiest times in the shopping calendar. UK shoppers are expected to spend close to £10bn over this period – a 15% increase from 2020 when the country was in lockdown.

While some may venture out to the high-street to nab the latest deals and bargains retailers have to offer, there will still be a large majority who continue to shop online. Either way, both retailers and consumers must be cautious of the threats posed by cyber-criminals who are looking to take advantage of the spike in online spending and will leverage any opportunity to exploit and conduct fraud.

Shoppers and retailers must be mindful of financial fraud, identity theft, the impersonation of retailers and theft of goods, which are all common at this time of year.

We also see a boom in fraudulent domains being created during the holiday and shopping periods. For instance, between November 1 and 20 2020, Comparitech scanned 267,807 sites, of which nearly 5500 were likely scams or phishing sites. We can expect something similar this year.

These scams can affect people of all age groups, social backgrounds and geographic regions, meaning everyone needs to be vigilant and ensure we don’t give these criminals an early Christmas present.

These scams come in many guises. For this reason, always err on the side of caution when operating online. To help consumers keep their eyes peeled, here are some examples that have been witnessed in the wild:

1) Cash app scams

You may think you’ve received a gift card over the holidays, but clicking on the link will take you to a bad page where the criminals will try to get your details. Or, by clicking the link, you may have unknowingly downloaded malware onto your system.