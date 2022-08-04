Compliance vs Security: A Look into Passwords

New research has brought something significant to light. Passwords of the length and complexity deemed compliant by regulatory bodies are found everywhere within breached lists. Relying on compliant passwords does not protect your network. Join us as we take a deeper look into this issue and what can be done about it.

Regulatory Bodies Promoting Information Security Standards

Regulatory recommendations and standards promote best practices and legal requirements for organizations operating across various industries around the world. Cybersecurity requirements play a crucial part within these standards and guidance is given for what effective cybersecurity measures should be put in place. One key area of these standards entails how best to construct a secure password policy.

The new study looked at the requirements of the top five regulatory bodies promoting information security standards with specific password policy recommendations. These encompass minimum password length, maximum password length and password complexity.

The five regulatory bodies chosen were as follows:

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) . This body defines the information security standards for federal agencies (or organizations working with those agencies) in the US.

. This body defines the information security standards for federal agencies (or organizations working with those agencies) in the US. Health Information Trust (HITRUST) for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA). This offers a framework to comply with standards such as ISO/IEC 27000-series and HIPAA.

This offers a framework to comply with standards such as ISO/IEC 27000-series and HIPAA. Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS). This standard was created by major credit card companies – such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express – in an effort to protect credit card data from theft.

This standard was created by major credit card companies – such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express – in an effort to protect credit card data from theft. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The ICO is responsible for enforcing the GDPR, also offering non-binding password guidance that the GDPR fails to provide.

The ICO is responsible for enforcing the GDPR, also offering non-binding password guidance that the GDPR fails to provide. The National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) Cyber Essentials. This approved accreditation scheme outlines a baseline for cybersecurity standards. These standards are mandatory for government contracts.

An Analysis of 800 Million Passwords

Over 800 million known compromised passwords were analyzed in the research, a subset of over 2 billion passwords contained within Specops Software’s Breached Password Protection database. The passwords were compared against the password policy recommendations of each of the five standards mentioned above. The chart below shows the percentage of those compromised passwords that would otherwise fulfill the regulatory recommendations.