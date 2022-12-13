DDoS Activity Intensifies in Asia Pacific

While record-breaking DDoS campaigns firmly occupied the headlines of DDoS-related news in 2022, there was one, lesser talked about region, that perhaps wasn’t covered enough — despite being the centerstage of DDoS activity. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

It was, in fact, APAC that occupied the undesirable spot of the most targeted region in 2021, 46% of DDoS attacks taking place there, with Taiwan and Philippines bearing the brunt. Although yielding its “top” rating to the US in 2022, the situation remained difficult: Singapore was still the second most targeted country, and China the third.

While the attacks are steadily growing in frequency, that’s not the only worrying trend. Recently, botnets capable of launching 1000 Tbp/s attacks began to pop up on our radar, and there we recorded a steady increase in attack duration. The arsenal of DDoS actors has grown considerably in 2022. And we’ll see a lot more Tbit/s attacks that will last an unusually long time.

Most organizations are unlikely to be able to fend off such attacks on their own, and judging by the attack statistics we collect from our clients, incidents are becoming increasingly common in APAC.

Recognizing the importance of DDoS protection in the Asia Pacific region, StormWall has partnered with ID Cloud Host to open a point of presence in Singapore, located at the Equinix SG1 data center. The new location, which is already operational, allows StormWall to provide DDoS protection to companies in the APAC, including Australia and, of course, Singapore itself.

Services on offer include DDoS protection for websites, TCP/UDP applications and networks, as well as a web application Firewall. The new location has allowed us to increase the overall StormWall network, and the website loading delays has decreased for visitors from Southeast Asia and Australia.

Choosing a Data Center

StormWall’s servers in Singapore are located in the Equinix SG1 data center, which is equipped with internet exchange points access to one of the world's three GRX peering points.

We chose this data center because it's the most network-dense facility in the region, offering ultra-low latency connectivity. Spread across multiple floors of a nine-story reinforced concrete building, the servers are secured in meticulously temperature-controlled rooms, ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency. All of this enables StormWall to provide traffic filtering with close to zero latency.

StormWall also has points of presence in the US, Germany, Kazakhstan, China and most recently — Singapore. We work with companies from all around the world, including the Bank of China, Africell, ServerRun, and more.

Our products guarantee 100% mitigation of network, transport and application layer attacks, thanks to a proprietary Triple Filter system. Our solution uses AI to intelligently block junk traffic from reaching the server without losing legitimate packets. Even during powerful attacks, visitors browsing websites under StormWall protection will encounter minimal or non-existent delays.

In incident response, every second matters and technical support can make or break your defense. For example, StormWall’s tech support team is on standby 24/7 and responds to tickets under 15 minutes, even at night or during holidays.

All of StormWall’s points of presence have 2500 Gbit/s stateles bandwidth, and 1200 Gbit/s stateful bandwidth, enough to withstand botnet-attacks with close to zero impact on protected resources. When your system comes under a DDoS attack, our solution will automatically recognize the junk traffic, filter it, and redirect only real users to your server, saving their IPs in HTTP header. ​​

Conclusion

As far as DDoS goes, 2022 was record-breaking. We’ve seen attacks getting more powerful, more frequent, and we’ve seen a lot of evolution in terms of what instruments threat actors have access to. Probably more so than in the last couple of years. The capacity for launching ultra-powerful DDoS attacks has increased dramatically, and with it — the requirements for effective protection.

While it is true that we should brace for a difficult year, the worst that can happen is to be caught unprepared. The cost of recovering from a successful attack is magnitudes higher than the cost of DDoS protection. If we think about securing our resources in advance, we will weather whatever cybercriminals throw at us with minimal damages.