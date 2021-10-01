Defusing an In-Progress Active Directory Attack

Earlier this year, I was plunged into the intense drama of helping a European company defuse an in-progress attack that targeted the Active Directory (AD) environment. In this article, I will walk through the attack details and our remediation efforts to help other IT and security teams hone their incident response plans.

When I arrived on the scene (virtually, along with the company’s partner and other Semperis team members), the intruder had already run credential theft tools and successfully hijacked one of the company’s domain admin passwords. The attacker then used the compromised account to create a new dedicated account and join it to the Domain Admin group of the compromised domain. In making this move, the attacker followed a common playbook on how to attack an AD domain and stay persistent.

The company’s security team had already been alerted to the ongoing threats in their environment from security tools running on their endpoints. But they did not have any specific tools in place to protect their AD from the inside; for example, to undo any unauthorized change to the Domain Admins group. However, they responded quickly to the notification of the suspected credential theft activity and the warning about a newly created domain admin account. They immediately disabled the attacker’s accounts, created new admin accounts in each of their forests and disabled their previous privileged accounts.

The network team traced the culprit to an internet-connected virtual machine (VM) that the intruder was able to access through Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP). The attacker had already “called home” to an IP address belonging to Russia and was in the process of downloading ransomware containing an encryption DLL. The team immediately cut off the network of that VM — another smart move.